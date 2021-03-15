MONROE, Ga. — An event to commemorate the death of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. will take place in Monroe on April 3.
The Rally for Justice is set for 10 a.m. at First African Baptist Church at 130 Tyler St. The Rev. Hattie Lawson said activities will take place outside the building.
At 1 p.m. sharp, a motorcade will proceed from the church to the Moore’s Ford historic marker at U.S. 78 and Locklin Road, east of Monroe, for the 18th annual March to the Bridge.
At 2 p.m., a rally at the bridge — site of an unsolved 1946 lynching of four Black Walton County residents — will begin. Speakers will discuss the legacy of King, who was assassinated in 1968, and other civil rights leaders.
Lawson, of the Moore’s Ford Project, said all COVID-19 safety guidelines will be followed and guests are asked to wear a mask.
