Gov. Brian Kemp renewed Georgia’s public health emergency Monday despite improving COVID-19 numbers in the state.
Kemp declared a public health state of emergency for the first time in state history on March 14. It was renewed for the sixth time Monday, through Oct. 10.
One of the two executive orders Kemp signed Monday continues to require social distancing, bans gatherings of more than 50 people unless there is 6 feet between each person, outlines mandatory criteria for businesses and requires sheltering in place for people in long-term care facilities and the medically fragile, through Sept. 15.
Kemp on Saturday tweeted that hospitalizations from COVID-19 were at their lowest number since July 6. Cases reported Sunday were at the lowest point since June 22, and the state rate for positive tests has declined in the past month.
The number of people in hospitals with the illness caused by the novel coronavirus fell again on Sunday and Monday, to 1,929.
In Walton County, there have been 1,466 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic reached the state in early March. There had been 47 deaths and 149 hospitalizations as of Monday afternoon.
The state does not track recovery rates.
The governor’s office is asking Georgians to commit to “Four Things for Fall” to keep up the fight against COVID-19: Wear a mask, practice social distancing, keep up hand-washing habits and follow the advice of public health officials.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.