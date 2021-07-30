MONROE, Ga. — North Georgia residents should again prepare to deal with high heat and poor air quality on Friday.
The National Weather Service in Peachtree City issued a heat advisory for the second consecutive day. It will be in effect from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Friday for much of north Georgia including Walton and surrounding counties.
In Walton County and much of metro Atlanta, heat index values up to 106 are expected.
For points south including Covington and Madison down to Macon, heat index values up to 108 are possible and an excessive heat watch has been issued for Saturday with values up to 110 possible.
The weather service warned that high temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Metro Atlanta will be under a Code Orange air quality alert again Friday, with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Environmental Protection Division warning that outdoor air quality is likely to be unhealthy for some people. That includes children and people with heart or lung disease.
The breathing issues have been compounded in Walton County due to smoke from a fire at an inert landfill near Monroe caused by thunderstorms early in the week.
The forecast for Friday in the Athens area including Walton County includes a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon, but highs reaching into the upper 90s with a heat index of 105-109.
Friday night, expect mostly clear conditions with lows in the mid-70s.
Saturday should be sunny with a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and highs in the mid-90s.
