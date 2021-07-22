MONROE, Ga. — City workers found a body at the solid waste transfer station Thursday afternoon.
Monroe police Chief R.V. Watts said his department was called shortly before 2:45 p.m. Thursday. Workers at the city facility on Cherry Hill Road found the body among the refuse.
Watts declined to say if it was a male or female victim, or to speculate on an age range. He said the victim remained unidentified late Thursday afternoon.
Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents from Athens came to the scene. Watts said his department didn’t have any active missing-person cases.
“We’re still in an active, ongoing investigation,” he said.
