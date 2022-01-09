SNELLVILLE, Ga. — One man was killed and another man injured in a shooting Friday in Snellville.
The Snellville police asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to assist in the hunt for the person responsible.
After receiving multiple 911 calls, officers responded to 2900 Summit View Court where a man was found dead on the front porch of the home and another man was found shot inside.
The man who was inside the home was taken to a hospital, where he remained in critical condition Sunday.
GBI officials said the identity of the deceased man has not been released pending notification of the next of kin.
The investigation is active an ongoing, and anyone with information may contact the GBI at 800-597-8477, or online at gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.