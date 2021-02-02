I hope everyone had a wonderful holiday season and has smoothly and safely moved into the New Year. It has been an interesting journey thus far, to say the least, and our member schools deserve much gratitude from their local communities for their outstanding work in providing a full fall season for our student athletes.
Looking in the rear view mirror to March, there were few that really believed there would be Fall sports. And, if we started, how long would it be before it would be shut down? We pushed forward and our local boards of education, school administrations and coaches did an unbelievable job in providing the safest environment possible to allow these opportunities for the students throughout Georgia.
The GHSA had a great deal of support from the Department of Public Health and our Sports Medicine Advisory Council in providing guidelines, recommendations and considerations that enabled us to move forward. The support received from Governor Kemp and his office has been, and continues to be, tremendous and I believe sets us apart from many states in enabling sports and activities for our young people.
We are moving through Winter sports and, while there have been some bumps
in the road here and there, the playoffs are quickly approaching. I want to encourage
all of you to be vigilant in doing those things that have allowed the association success and your teams to compete. Our goal continues to be to provide full seasons for all of our sports and activities and moving forward into spring sports is critical.
One could argue that health issues have been the focus of this school year and this provides a segue into my next topic. Many of you may know Dr. Garry McGiboney, who served 30 years with the DeKalb County School System and the last 12 with the Georgia Department of Education. I have had the pleasure of working with Dr. McGiboney for many years on school policy, CCRPI, Military Interstate Compact issues, legislation and many other things.
He has recently retired from the department, but is now working with Sharecare and will focus on helping Georgia employees in the State Benefits Health Plan better understand their health and how they can improve it as well as the health of their family. Members and spouses who have coverage through Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield or United Health Care are eligible for incentives. There is no cost and, as a matter of fact, your participation will save you money. The programs are easy, designed to promote and encourage good health and will not take much of your time.
If you are in the State Health Benefits Plan I encourage and recommend that you consider participation. I participate and it has provided great savings over the past few years for my family. The link to learn more is herehttps://bewellshbp.com/.
Finally, congratulations to all of our football state champions! Centre Parc Stadium was a great venue and the Georgia State University staff was outstanding and provided great customer service. GPB did an outstanding job with the broadcasts, and the inaugural Girls Flag Football Championships were held and televised as well. The games were awesome and all participating schools and their communities have a lot for which to be proud.
As always, please contact me or any of the staff if we can assist you in any way. Stay safe, be well and thank you for all you do for the young people of Georgia.
Dr. Robin Hines is the Executive Director of the Georgia High School Association. His email is robin.hines@ghsa.net
