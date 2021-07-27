MONROE, Ga. — Walton County and points south will be under a heat advisory Tuesday afternoon.
The National Weather Service in Peachtree City issued the heat advisory Tuesday morning for 43 counties. It covers Covington, Milledgeville, Macon and Columbus.
Heat index values up to 108 are expected in the advisory area. The weather service warned that high temperatures and humidity could cause heat illnesses.
🌡️ Heat Indices (calculated by factoring humidity into the air temperature) above 100 are possible in the afternoon this week, especially south of I-20. 🌡️ If you are working or spending time outside, drink plenty of water and have a shady spot available to take a break! #gawx pic.twitter.com/X856ZuQHTw— NWS Atlanta (@NWSAtlanta) July 26, 2021
In the Athens area including Walton County, the weather service forecast calls for patchy fog early and a chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the afternoon.
Showers are likely with a chance of storms in the afternoon.
Highs should reach the lower 90s with northeast winds of 5-10 mph, shifting to the north in the afternoon.
The chance of rain is 60% and heat index readings could reach 103-107.
Tuesday night, showers and storms are likely in the evening hours with chances diminishing after midnight. Expect patches of fog with lows in the lower 70s. The chance of rain is 60%.
Wednesday, expect mostly sunny conditions with a slight chance of showers and storms in the afternoon. Highs will again reach the lower 90s, but the chance for rain will be just 20%.
