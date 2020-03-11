LOGANVILLE, Ga. — A planned redevelopment of downtown Loganville is viable, a regional impact study showed.
Connolly, the investment and development firm proposing to partner with the city, released the Development of Regional Impact study Wednesday. The Northeast Georgia Regional Commission conducted the study.
City officials have proposed a massive redevelopment of downtown to put the core of Loganville on par with neighbors like Monroe and Lawrenceville. The proposed $180 million project would expand public parks and greenspace, improve infrastructure, give Loganville and new City Hall and library and bring new retail and residential spaces.
The residential spaces have been the biggest sticking point for many opponents, as original plans called for up to 800 apartments.
The review agrees with the findings of an earlier traffic study and includes several recommendations, which the Atlanta-based development company said it would address and incorporate during the design and development process.
The study, conducted by a Marietta engineering firm and released in February, found that there would be an impact on traffic but suggested improvements to the intersections of Atlanta Highway with Main Street and Lawrenceville Road.
A real estate consulting firm conducted a market study and told the city leaders last month the city could sustain 300 apartments and 15,000 to 20,000 square feet of retail space. That’s a significant reduction from the 800 apartments and 90,000 square feet of retail space first proposed by Connolly.
“The results of the DRI review are very positive and provide further evidence of the strength of the vision for the city of Loganville’s downtown,” Timothy “J.R.” Connolly, the company’s CEO, said in a statement.
“The DRI shows that Loganville’s Main Street experience fits the broader goals of the region and can be supported by local infrastructure.”
Work could begin later this year if approved by the City Council.