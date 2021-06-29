MONROE, Ga. — Fabersha Flynt, the Walton County Campus coordinator for Athens Technical College, has been honored as a 2021 Tillman Scholar.
The Pat Tillman Foundation announced Flynt on Tuesday as one of 60 U.S. service members, veterans and military spouses honored this year.
“We are delighted that Fabersha has been recognized for her commitment to higher education and developing students, Athens Tech President Andrea Daniel said.
“Her passion for helping students and equality is evident, and we are grateful she is part of our team.”
Flynt’s husband, U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Bryan A. Lewis, was killed on March 13, 2006, during Operation Iraqi Freedom.
Lewis, 32, died in an explosion of a roadside bomb near Rustamiyah, Iraq. He was from Bunkie, Louisiana.
Since Lewis’ death, Flynt has devoted her professional life to education. She created a scholarship in his memory.
Flynt is a native of Athens and graduate of Cedar Shoals High School. She has a bachelor’s degree from Reinhardt University and master’s degrees from the University of Mississippi, Liberty University and Wilmington University.
She is pursuing a doctorate in higher education administration at the University of Southern Mississippi.
“Fabersha joins a community committed to leadership through action,” CEO Dan Futrell of the Pat Tillman Foundation and a 2011 Tillman Scholar said.
“Coming out of an unprecedented year, we are excited to welcome them among the 60 students who have exhibited that leadership throughout their military service.
“We look to the Tillman Scholar community to make a future impact greater than the exceptional service they’ve offered so far, and we’re honored to welcome Fabersha and support their leadership development.”
Class members will receive scholarship funding to pursue higher education and continue their service in the fields of health care, business, law, public service, STEM, education and the humanities.
Friends and family of the late Pat Tillman established the Pat Tillman Foundation after his 2004 death while serving with the 75th Ranger Regiment in Afghanistan.
Tillman in 2002 put his NFL career on hold to serve his nation in the wake of the Sept. 11 terror attacks.
