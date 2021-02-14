MONROE, Ga. — The driver of a car that hit a tree Saturday night was seriously injured.
State troopers think alcohol was a factor.
It happened on Edmondson Road at about 10:45 p.m., Assistant Chief Craig League of Walton County Fire Rescue said.
Firefighters had to extricate the driver from the vehicle.
Cpl. Cal Barton of the Georgia State Patrol said 24-year-old John Matthew Towler of Monroe was driving. Towler allegedly failed to keep his vehicle in its lane while going into a left curve, causing the vehicle to leave the northbound side of the roadway, up an embankment and striking several trees.
The vehicle then continued traveling more than 100 feet before striking another tree and coming to another rest on the northbound shoulder, a little less than half a mile south of the intersection of Old Athens Highway.
Towler was taken to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center with serious injuries. His passenger, 29-year-old Joshua Randolph Hooper of Loganville, was not injured, Barton said.
Barton said the investigation continues into the crash and charges are pending.
The Walton County Sheriff’s Office and Walton EMS also responded Saturday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.