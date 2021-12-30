MONROE, Ga. — Monroe has closed its City Hall and Police Department lobby to the public as the number of COVID-19 cases rises.
Citing the increased case number “and the impact COVID-19 has had on our staff members,” City Hall closed as of Thursday.
The Monroe Police Department also closed its front lobby until further notice. Citizens are urged to call 770-267-7576 if they need a copy of an incident or accident report.
In an emergency, citizens may continue to dial 911 or in a non-emergency situation, call the Walton County Communications Center at 770-464-0310 to speak with an officer or file an incident report.
Citizens who need to make payments, such as for utility bills, may continue to do so through the drive-thru at City Hall. Online and pay-by-phone options also are offered.
Walton County has seen 1,192 new cases of COVID-19 in the past two weeks as the omicron variant of the illness spreads. That's a little more than 7% of the total cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began in March 2020.
In all, 326 people in Walton County have died of COVID-19 since the first local death was recorded in the first month of the pandemic.
