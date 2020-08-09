MONROE, Ga. — Several Walton County residents said they felt the earthquake that was centered in North Carolina on Sunday morning.
It happened at 8:07 a.m., 4 miles southeast of Sparta, North Carolina, and near the Virginia border.
Preliminary reports put the magnitude at 5.1, which is typically enough to cause considerable damage. The quake was first thought to be 3.7 kilometers (about 2.3 miles) below the surface.
The U.S. Geological Survey received citizen reports from across the Southeast. There were several reports from the Walton County area of people feeling the temblor.
Sparta is about 235 miles from Monroe as the crow flies.
A 2.6 magnitude quake was reported several hours earlier in Sparta. The USGS said aftershocks from the quake are to be expected.
