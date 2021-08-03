GOOD HOPE, Ga. — Jimmy Guthrie, who served his country and his community, died Tuesday morning after a battle with cancer.
Guthrie served as the mayor of Good Hope for two terms and was elected last year for a third. He resigned in January due to health concerns.
The mayors of Loganville, Monroe and Social Circle ordered flags at city facilities lowered to half-staff.
As mayor, Guthrie helped to start the Good Hope Poppy Festival and was instrumental in bringing a Walton County Sheriff’s Office precinct to the community.
He also was the mayor during some of the biggest changes in the city’s recent history: implementation of a four-way stop at the main intersection in town, the introduction of alcohol sales and approval of a Dollar General.
Guthrie oversaw the improvement of local parks too and support of cycling programs. Early in his term, he led the way as Good Hope was recertified as a City of Ethics.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy who came to the community in about 1980.
Mayor Pro Tem David Mullis, who served as interim mayor earlier this year, called Guthrie “a phenomenal force in our community” during a reception the City Council held to recognize him.
At the time, former Mayor Randy Garrett — who is now back in the position — called Guthrie “a statesman.”
Guthrie also was involved with the Student Success Alliance in Walton County.
