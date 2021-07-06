MONROE, Ga. — Land on East Church Street in Monroe could be the next home to a Walton County jail.
The Board of Commissioners on Tuesday approved a real estate purchase and donation agreement with East Church Street Investment Property LLC, a subsidiary of Reliant Homes of Loganville.
The county would pay $500,000 for the 21.326 acres with the remaining value donated by the owner. The deal should be closed by the end of the year.
During the board meeting, Chairman David Thompson said the land could be the home of a future Walton County Public Safety Complex — home to the Sheriff’s Office, jail and even the EMS service.
The land is at 1125 E. Church St. and backs up to the Walton County Government Building at 303 S. Hammond Drive. The lot is vacant.
County tax records show it has an assessed value of $498,700. It was worth as much as $1.3 million in the mid-2000s, before the Great Recession.
A new jail has been discussed for several years. The Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax passed in 2006 included an expansion, but by 2009 county commissioners were talking about another expansion or even building a new jail.
Sheriff Joe Chapman, who’s been in office since 2005, has complained the design of the current facility is inadequate for jailer and inmate safety.
A new jail was the centerpiece of the 2011 SPLOST, but the project was never built. The money was collected and is sitting in county coffers, collecting interest.
Commissioners approved the real estate purchase and donation agreement by a 6-0 vote. Later in the meeting, they accepted Thompson’s request to give him power to work with consultants to help the county prepare infrastructure projects that could be eligible for federal COVID-19 relief funding.
Thompson said the jail would be among the projects he thinks might be eligible, along with a facility to pump water from the Hard Labor Creek Reservoir.
