MONROE, Ga. — A severe weather outbreak remains likely across north Georgia overnight.

The National Weather Service said the risk of severe weather for north and middle Georgia exists after 8 p.m. Sunday.

Walton County is under an elevated risk for tornadoes and a high risk for damaging winds (70 mph or more).

A wind advisory is in effect until 6 a.m. Monday. South winds of 15-25 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph, are expected across north and middle Georgia.

Severe weather has been reported in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama on Sunday.

Several buildings were damaged in Monroe, Louisiana, but there were only minor injuries reported.

The National Weather Service reported 13 confirmed tornadoes in Louisiana and Mississippi, according to the Clarion Ledger in Jackson, Mississippi.

