MONROE, Ga. — A severe weather outbreak remains likely across north Georgia overnight.
The National Weather Service said the risk of severe weather for north and middle Georgia exists after 8 p.m. Sunday.
Walton County is under an elevated risk for tornadoes and a high risk for damaging winds (70 mph or more).
[5 PM Sunday - 4/12] **SEVERE WEATHER OUTBREAK LIKELY TONIGHT** The risk for tornadoes and widespread damaging winds exists for all of north and central Georgia tonight (after 8 PM). Stay tuned to your local media & be prepared to quickly seek shelter if a warning is issued. pic.twitter.com/bIP5aqH3RW— NWS Atlanta (@NWSAtlanta) April 12, 2020
A wind advisory is in effect until 6 a.m. Monday. South winds of 15-25 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph, are expected across north and middle Georgia.
Severe weather has been reported in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama on Sunday.
Several buildings were damaged in Monroe, Louisiana, but there were only minor injuries reported.
“By the grace of God, early reports show only a few minor injuries. Pray for our city! Many neighbors & friends suffered catastrophic damage. We are hurting; but not broken. Times like this remind us WE ARE STRONGER TOGETHER! Together we we will rebuild.“ - Mayor Jamie Mayo pic.twitter.com/sByzavTiTg— City of Monroe, LA (@CityofMonroe) April 12, 2020
The National Weather Service reported 13 confirmed tornadoes in Louisiana and Mississippi, according to the Clarion Ledger in Jackson, Mississippi.