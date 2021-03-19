Making an appointment to be vaccinated for COVID-19 can be as stressful as getting stuck in big city rush hour traffic. Even though health care providers urge every eligible adult in Georgia to get vaccinated and be protected from COVID-19 infection, the process to book that appointment can be daunting for the most vulnerable citizens and challenging for many others.
The Tribune reached out to various sources and asked how the process can be made easier, especially for seniors who might not have access to a personal computer or other online device.
One organization that can help is the Athens Community Council on Aging. Its mission is to “promote a lifetime of wellness through engagement, advocacy, education and support.”
Amy Lancaster, director of development and communications with ACCA, said the Council has continued to advocate for older adults during the pandemic.
“We recognize the digital divide among our older community members where lack of access to technology becomes a barrier for making vaccination appointments,” Lancaster said. “For those in the community who are seeking assistance with making appointments, they can reach out to us at 706-549-4850. We have staff members on hand to assist our older community members make these appointments.”
Sarah Peck, COVID-19 public information officer for the Northeast Health District — an Athens-based organization which serves Walton County — said the public health department is aware of the scheduling difficulties some residents are experiencing.
“The Northeast Health District is in the process of developing plans to further assist individuals who have barriers to vaccine access whether due (to) lack of Internet access or other technology barriers, lack of transportation or other factors,” Peck said.
She said the district is looking at using outreach teams to assist area residents with registering for appointments and at possibly setting up mobile vaccination clinics.
“More information about these efforts will be available in the coming weeks,” Peck said.
There are several ways to make an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccination at one’s local health department clinic, according to Peck.
“Individuals without internet access or who experience difficulty navigating the online registration system may call 888-457-0186 for assistance,” she said. The health department’s vaccine scheduling resource line is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Georgians can visit https://gta-vras.powerappsportals.us or find links to other COVID-19 vaccine providers at https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine.
Walton County residents also can check out the following sites to schedule their immunization against the coronavirus: https://vaccinefinder.org/search and https://myvaccinegeorgia.com.
Residents who receive health care through Piedmont Healthcare can get inoculated at one of three hub-based patient vaccine clinics in Athens, Atlanta and Columbus, according to Piedmont Senior Communications Specialist Sydney Devine.
“The Athens location, which is located in Watkinsville, will serve patients from Piedmont Newton, Piedmont Rockdale and Piedmont Walton hospitals in addition to Piedmont Athens Regional,” Devine said. “Our patient clinics are by appointment only and walk-ins are not accepted.”
Devine stressed that Piedmont’s patient vaccine distribution remains dependent on supply.
“The number of Piedmont patients who are eligible exceeds the supply available to Piedmont, so we continue to use a random process to reach out to patients via MyChart,” she said.
Piedmont patients who don’t already use Piedmont’s online patient portal, MyChart, can contact the MyChart Help Desk at 855-788-6277 or mychart_admin@piedmont.org for assistance with activating an account, according to Devine.
“Additionally, at this time, Piedmont has not received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine,” Devine said. “Also, we don’t have the ability to allow patients to choose which vaccine they do receive.”
Georgians can also get vaccinated at numerous pharmacies including CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, Publix, Kroger and Ingles, along with some locally owned pharmacies.
According to Georgia DPH, the following groups are eligible for the COVID vaccine: health care and nursing home workers, first responders, nursing home residents, judges and court staff, educators and school staff, adults age 55 and older, adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their caregivers, parents of children with complex medical conditions, the disabled and those age 16 and older with underlying medical conditions that put them at risk of severe illness from COVID-19.
Health care experts have said that the Pfizer vaccine is the only one teens age 16 and older can take. There is not currently an approved vaccine for children as study trials are in the early stages.
The next group in Georgia that would become eligible, once Gov. Brian Kemp issues the directive to further expand eligibility requirements, includes non-health care essential workers.
