LOGANVILLE, Ga. — Police arrested a Snellville man who allegedly ran after trying to break in a car at a gas station Saturday morning.
Officers responded to the Marathon station at 4800 Atlanta Highway, Loganville, at about 10:35 a.m. to a report of a man trying to break in a vehicle. Witnesses pointed out the suspect, who was fleeing, and said he had a handgun.
The responding officers chased the suspect and during what was described by a city spokesman as a “lengthy foot pursuit,” the suspect allegedly fired several rounds into the air.
Eventually, though, the suspect was caught at the intersection of Atlanta Highway and the Georgia 81 spur. No one was injured in the chase and police did not fire any shots.
The suspect was identified as 51-year-old Father Devine Allah. He was charged with entering an auto, felony obstruction, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, reckless conduct and theft by receiving a motor vehicle.
City spokesman Robbie Schwartz said it was later discovered Allah was wanted in connection with the theft of a motor vehicle in Walton County earlier in the day. Additional charges are expected to be filed by the county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.