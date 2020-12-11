LOGANVILLE, Ga. — Ten new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the past week at Loganville High School.
The school, which is the largest in the Walton County School District, has had at least new 10 cases per week for three of the past four weeks, according to reports from the district.
Loganville High had 14 cases reported during the week of Nov. 20-26, which was Thanksgiving break. There were 15 cases there the week of Nov. 13-19, which was the biggest single-campus outbreak of the school year.
The district only reports numbers by school when there are 10 or more cases on a single campus.
LHS’ numbers are still a small fraction of the overall population, which was 1,285 students and about 150 employees.
In all, the district reported 46 new cases this week, affecting 0.29% of the 13,929 students and 2,023 employees.
Some 407 people are in precautionary quarantine as a result of new cases, per Georgia Department of Public Health guidelines. That’s 2.6% of the students and staff.
Numbers for the Social Circle City Schools were not immediately available.
