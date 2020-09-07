LOGANVILLE, Ga. — Local state troopers responded to crashes with four deaths over the holiday weekend.
One happened in Newton County, with three people killed. Details were not immediately available.
One person was killed in a crash near Loganville early Monday morning.
It happened on North Sharon Church Road, just north of Johnson Road, a little before 12:15 a.m.
A 2000 Lexus LS400 was negotiating a curve while driving northbound on North Sharon Church Road. The driver failed to maintain the lane and drifted off the road to the right, hit a culvert with the right side of the vehicle and went airborne, hitting a mailbox.
After impact, the vehicle overturned and rolled until coming to rest against a tree.
The passenger was killed. Next-of-kin notifications had not been made as of Monday morning, troopers said.
The crash remained under investigation and charges, if any, are pending the outcome, Lt. Stephanie Stallings said.
Athens crash
Athens-Clarke County police are investigating their 10th traffic death of the year.
It happened shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Commerce Road (U.S. 441), near the Sandy Creek Nature Center. Several vehicles struck a woman who was trying to cross the highway, and she died at the scene.
The victim was identified as 54-year-old Donna McCune of Athens.
“We urge all citizens to use caution when crossing the roadway, and especially during hours of darkness or when there is no crosswalk present,” police Lt. Jon McIlvaine, the commander of the Traffic Unit, said.
Eighteen traffic deaths had been reported around Georgia during the Labor Day weekend as of noon Monday.
