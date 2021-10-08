MONROE, Ga. — Streets in downtown Monroe will be closed Saturday for the annual Fall Fest.
City officials said Broad Street will be closed between Church Street and Highland Avenue.
Court Street will be closed.
Spring Street will be closed between Midland Avenue and Wayne Street.
Washington Street will be closed between the Wells Fargo parking lot and Wayne Street.
Visitors are asked not to park overnight on Broad, Spring or Court streets, and all vehicles will need to be moved by 6 a.m. Saturday for festival setup.
Public parking for the event will be available on Wayne Street, Midland Avenue and at City Hall on North Broad Street.
