HOUSTON — For just the second time since moving to Atlanta, the Braves are World Series champions.
Atlanta got a strong six-inning start from Max Fried and home runs from Jorge Soler, Dansby Swanson and Freddie Freeman on Tuesday night in Game 6 of the Series to beat Houston 7-0 and clinch a championship.
It’s only the second for the city in the major four professional sports, the first being the Braves’ title in 1995. (Atlanta United won the MLS Cup in 2018.)
And it came in the city where the Falcons infamously blew a 28-3 lead to New England in the Super Bowl in 2017.
There would be no blown leads this time around, not after Soler’s no-doubter of a home run out of the park gave Atlanta a 3-0 lead in the third inning.
Swanson added a two-run homer in the fifth and Freeman a solo shot in the seventh.
Fried pitched six shutout innings for the win in a game that exorcised demons for a generation of Atlanta sports fans.
Soler, a midseason acquisition when it appeared the team might be headed nowhere, who was hitting .192 for Kansas City when he joined the Braves, won MVP honors for three World Series home runs.
Braves fans gathered at Truist Park and outside in The Battery Atlanta to watch, and at the team’s minor league parks in Rome and Lawrenceville as the celebration rippled across the South.
The Braves said a World Series parade would be Friday, with details to be announced Wednesday.
