LOGANVILLE, Ga. — Police are seeking clues in the midday robbery of a drug store.
Loganville police were called to Walgreens, 4398 Atlanta Highway, at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
A black man reportedly jumped the counter and took money from the register drawer. The suspect then ran out of the store and got into a white pickup truck that made its way down Main Street toward Lawrenceville Road.
City spokesman Robbie Schwartz said there was no information immediately available on the make or model of the truck, or on its license plate number.
Schwartz said no one was hurt in the robbery, and no arrests have been made.
If you have information, call the Police Department at 770-466-8087.