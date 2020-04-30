MONROE, Ga. — Walton County has recorded its fourth death from COVID-19.
The Georgia Department of Public Health on Thursday added the death of a 56-year-old man to the list of dead from the illness caused by the outbreak of the coronavirus.
The man wasn’t identified, but DPH said he had underlying health issues.
In all, 125 residents of Walton have been reported as testing positive for COVID-19 since early March.
Deaths previously reported were 74- and 75-year-old men in early April, and an 87-year-old man who did have an underlying health condition. A relative said the man was a resident of The Pearl at Loganville, a memory care facility.
As of 4:25 p.m. Thursday, the Georgia DPH reported 26,208 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 1,128 deaths. The illness has required 5,180 hospitalizations statewide, 20 of them in Walton County.
The latest report on long-term care facilities, compiled Wednesday afternoon by the Georgia Department of Community Health, showed the spread of COVID-19 appearing to have stabilized in local nursing homes and rehabs.
- Park Place Nursing & Rehab on Bold Springs Road in Monroe showed 18 patients and one staff member having been diagnosed with COVID-19.
- The Pearl at Loganville, 690 Tommy Lee Fuller Drive, has had nine patients test positive, and three have died.
- The Retreat at Loganville, 580 Tommy Lee Fuller Drive, has had just one patient test positive for COVID-19.
The latest report of a death comes as Gov. Brian Kemp said he would allow the shelter-in-place order to expire for most Georgians.
“I want to thank the people of our great state who heeded public health advice, afforded us time to bolster our health care infrastructure and flattened the curve,” Kemp said. “We were successful in these efforts, but the fight is far from over.”
Shelter-in-place orders remain in place for people 65 and older, people who live in a nursing home or long-term care facility, or who have other serious health issues.
Bars and nightclubs, amusement parks, live performance venues and public swimming pools must remain closed.