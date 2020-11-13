MONROE, Ga. — The process of manually counting the more than 50,000 votes for president cast by Walton County citizens began Friday morning.
The secretary of state’s office ordered a hand recount and audit of the tight presidential race, which showed Democrat Joe Biden leading President Donald Trump by 14,116 votes out of nearly 5 million cast in Georgia.
If the result holds, Biden would be the first Democrat to carry the state since 1992. News organizations have called the race for Biden, although Trump has refused to concede or cooperate with a transition.
Trump had 37,617 votes (74.03%) in Walton County compared to 12,633 (24.86%) for Biden. Jo Jorgensen, the Libertarian candidate, had 561 votes (1.1%).
Walton County has not voted for a Democratic candidate since native Georgian Jimmy Carter ran for reelection in 1980.
Rep. Jody Hice, who easily won his bid for a fourth term in Congress in the same disputed Nov. 3 election, said he thinks the recount will make “an enormous difference” in Georgia.
Only 0.3% of Georgia's 1.3 million absentee ballots were rejected for signature mismatches.In 2018, 3.5% were rejected.The # of absentee ballots skyrocketed while the rejection rate plummeted.We need to review signature matches and remove illegal votes to ensure legitimacy! pic.twitter.com/JTO0UGjrCH— Rep. Jody Hice (@CongressmanHice) November 13, 2020
“In fact, I believe at the end of the day, that we’re going to see President Trump come out on top here in Georgia,” Hice, a Republican from Greensboro, said in an interview this week with Newsmax.
“The hand recount is a just totally separate issue from the machine count. We know that the Dominion count and all the problems that Dominion itself has had — where there’s smoke, there’s fire.”
Trump has said Dominion Voting Systems “software glitches” have affected vote counts. Georgia uses Dominion software, which did delay the reporting of results in Gwinnett County. The president has said, without citing proof, claims Dominion “deleted” and “switched” votes intended for him.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security issued a statement Thursday calling this year’s elections the “most secure in American history” and saying there was “no evidence” of them being compromised.
“There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes or was in any way compromised,” the statement — issued by the U.S. Election Assistance Commission and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency — said.
Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, both Republicans, have called on Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to resign. He has refused.
Rep. Doug Collins, an attorney who is leading the Trump campaign’s recount team, joined with Georgia Republican Party Chairman David Shafer to write Raffensperger, asking him to “take control” of the hand count of ballots.
Collins and Shafer complained that the recount does not include a review of signatures on absentee ballot applications and ballot envelopes and said the number of rejected absentee ballots in the state “plummeted.”
The Trump/GOP leaders also asked for more monitors to have access to review the recount process.
Hice said counting the ballots by hand will allow for comparison with machine tallies.
“There is no way to determine the accuracy of the machines unless you count by hand and then compare the two numbers,” he said. “And so that’s one issue that’s going to come from this.
“And in addition, all the alleged fraud activity that has been placed here in Georgia is going to be dealt with ballot by ballot, and I believe we are going to be stunned, quite frankly, by what we see, and as I said, I believe President Trump is going to prevail.”
Hice declined to join the senators in calling for Raffensperger’s resignation — a request the secretary himself rebuffed.
“I don’t know that my opinion makes much help with the critical (Senate) race that we’re facing,” Hice said.
“That being said, I fully understand the complaint. It should never, ever, ever have been in this condition in Georgia.”
The congressman slammed Raffensperger for sending out applications for mail-in absentee ballots to all Georgia voters during the primary elections, which were delayed due to the pandemic.
“So we are automatically sending requests for absentee ballots to potential thousands and hundreds of thousands of individuals who are illegal or dead or whatever reason, they are not eligible to vote,” Hice said. “That in itself is going to be problematic, and I believe that is what has transpired here in Georgia.
“So we will get through this Senate election, hopefully see President Trump prevail in the coming weeks and then we’ll deal with the issue in-house regarding the secretary of state later.”
Meanwhile, Raffensperger is self-isolating after his wife tested positive for COVID-19, his office confirmed Thursday.
Raffensperger will be working from home while quarantining. Members of his staff who work in his Capitol office have all been advised to be tested and to work from home, according to the office’s established procedures.
The hand recount, which is due to run until midnight next Wednesday, will not be affected by the quarantining, according to Raffensperger’s office. County elections officials — not the secretary of state — will be recounting the ballots.
