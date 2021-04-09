While the federal minimum wage remains at a paltry and punitive $7.25 per hour, 32 of our 50 states have legislated higher minimum wages.
Of the 18 states that use the federal minimum wage as their own, seven are in the Southeast: Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina and good old Georgia. And every Republican in Congress from these Southern states voted against any increase in the federal minimum wage.
Prior to graduating from high school in 1962, I was working part-time at a large supermarket chain similar to Kroger earning $1.85 per hour. With inflation that equates to $16.06 per hour in today’s money. The minimum wage at that time was $1.25 per hour, or $10.85 in today’s money.
For every four hours worked, I was given a 15-minute break. On Saturday, when I worked a full day, I had a 15-minute break in the morning and another 15-minute break in the afternoon. Our 30-minute lunch was on our own. For the full-timers working more than 40 hours, it was time and a half.
Were these stipulations the result of management? No way. They were the result of a strong union that even we part-timers were members. It was a requirement.
Even with the small sum deducted for union dues, all of us felt we were both paid well and treated well.
Let’s look at the fast-food industry here in Monroe and in particular the popular Dunkin’ Donuts on MLK Jr. Drive.
The starting wage is the slave labor rock bottom $7.25 per hour.
The young people who work the morning shift have to report at 5 a.m. during the week for the store opening at 5:30. The morning shift ends around 1 p.m. That’s 8 hours, but a very different scenario than my life in the grocery store almost 60 years ago.
The only breaks Dunkin’ employees get is to use the restroom. They work straight through without a designated break or lunch time. They grab a bite to eat when they can and quickly.
If you have been a customer at Dunkin’ as I often am, you will see the long line of cars queued for the drive-thru and on the weekends, the same for inside purchases.
The work is intense, fast-paced and exhausting without relief.
Behind the facial coverings all employees wear, there are few smiles.
And why do these conditions exist? Because Georgia is a right-to-work state. What does this mean? A right-to-work state is a state that does not require union membership as a condition of employment. More than this, owners and management openly discourage the notion of unionization. In many work settings, a right to work is simply a form of institutionalized systemic oppression.
The minimum wage of $7.25 is not only a non-living wage, it perpetuates income inequality. I once asked an owner of 23 convenience stores in Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina why he paid so poorly. He gave it to me straight: “Because I can.” Again, what is this called? Institutionalized systemic oppression which is a form of human enslavement.
I heard about a Dunkin’ employee who recently quit after a short time on the job who was stressed to the max working there, was appalled by the poor customer service and angered by the pressure to work faster … all for $7.25 per hour.
This person in essence said, “I work here, I need the money, but I don’t want to be here. I have to wait a year to get a raise of $1.” The individual is looking for another job.
The profit margin of these fast-food places is often huge with the owners or franchisees becoming wealthy, all on the backs of young people that our legal and legislative bodies allow to be exploited. It is cruel, demeaning, dehumanizing and often debilitating.
And yet, so tolerated.
To many of those with so much, they almost seem to enjoy sucking the goodness out of those who have so little! And why do they do this? The easy answer is … because they can!
