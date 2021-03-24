MONROE, Ga. — One person sustained minor injuries when a dump truck full of asphalt overturned on Unisia Drive.
The Georgia Department of Transportation was setting up a detour, Assistant Chief Craig League of Walton County Fire Rescue said.
“Traffic is going to be tied up for a while for cleanup,” League said.
The Walton County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia State Patrol responded.
The crash scene is just before Unisia Drive ends at Good Hope Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.