MONROE, Ga. — The death toll from COVID-19 at Park Place jumped to three Thursday, state health officials said.
In its nightly report, the Georgia Department of Community Health said three patients at Park Place Nursing and Rehab Facility in Monroe have died from the illness caused by the coronavirus.
Park Place has had 23 patients and one staff member test positive for COVID-19. There are 145 patients in the facility on Bold Springs Road.
The report Wednesday night showed 24 confirmed cases. There was no immediate explanation for the reduction in the number of cases, which is cumulative. The staff member reportedly has recovered.
Ken Murray Jr., the administrator of Park Place, said the facility has taken a number of steps to try to prevent the illness. It stopped allowing visitors on March 14 and has been isolating patients who have symptoms of COVID-19 in a separate unit.
Murray said the facility is monitoring all recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
“As we continue in these unprecedented and trying times, our staff here at Park Place would like to thank everyone that has sent us encouraging words and gestures,” he said.
“On Tuesday, we celebrated our first resident that has recovered from COVID-19 and several others are expected to recover very soon.”
The number of confirmed cases at The Pearl at Loganville, a memory care facility, climbed to 12 Thursday as one was added from Wednesday’s report. The Pearl has had four deaths.
Only one other long-term care facility showed up in the DCH report, The Retreat at Loganville. It continues to have had just a single patient case.
As of 6:25 p.m. Thursday, 148 Walton County residents had tested positive for COVID-19. The death toll was five, and it’s unclear how the county numbers reported by the Department of Public Health correspond with the long-term care facility numbers.