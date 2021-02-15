A 17-year-old woman is wanted for murder after a shooting death on Valentine’s Day.
Gwinnett police investigators said 20-year-old Faith Burns of Loganville was the woman fatally shot on Uniwattee Trail at the intersection of Mountain Ash Court in the Harbins community of unincorporated Dacula at about 1:30 p.m. Sunday.
Police were called to a shooting and found Burns, who died after transport to a hospital.
After speaking to witnesses and processing the scene, detectives obtained warrants against Damia Mitchell, 17, of Snellville. She’s wanted for felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a person under the age of 18.
Cpl. Collin Flynn of the Gwinnett County Police Department said investigators think Burns and Mitchell knew each other and had a domestic altercation and think there were multiple people present at the time of the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call Gwinnett police detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit stopcrimeatl.com. Cite case No. 21-011934.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.