LOGANVILLE, Ga. — A home north of Loganville has sustained major damage in a fire Saturday night.
Walton County Fire Rescue and the Loganville Fire Department responded to the home in the 2900 block of Forest Court. That’s in the Forest Ridge neighborhood off Georgia 81.
Battalion Chief Craig League of Walton County Fire Rescue said units arrived on scene to find the home well involved.
All occupants were able to escape. Three adults were displaced.
League said the American Red Cross has been called for aid.