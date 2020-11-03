MONROE, Ga. — Polls are now open across Georgia, a state that may go a long way to deciding the presidential election.
More than half of active, eligible voters in the state, and in Walton County, have cast ballots, either in three weeks of in-person early voting or through absentee-by-mail votes.
Georgia hasn’t voted for a Democratic candidate since Bill Clinton in 1992, but demographic shifts have pointed toward a chance of reversing the trend.
President Donald Trump landed in Rome, Georgia, on Sunday for a rally attended by thousands of people as part of a multistate blitz meant to shore up Republican support in states with tight races including those for Georgia’s Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, who attended the president’s rally.
Hours before Trump spoke, Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris headlined a get-out-the-vote rally in Gwinnett County in her second visit to the Peach State in recent weeks, following an appearance by her running mate and presidential nominee Joe Biden on Oct. 27.
And former President Barack Obama, in whose administration Biden was vice president, also held a rally in Atlanta on Monday afternoon to further punctuate Georgia’s growing importance for Democratic leaders.
In the regularly scheduled Senate race, Perdue, the Republican incumbent from Warner Robins, is seeking a second term. He faces a tough challenge from Democrat Jon Ossoff of Atlanta. Shane Hazel, a Libertarian, is also on the ballot.
A runoff is all but certain in the second Senate race, an all-comers race featuring Loeffler against 20 challengers from all parties. Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican, appointed Loeffler late last year to succeed Sen. Johnny Isakson when he retired due to health reasons.
Loeffler has to run to fill out the last two years of the term. Top challengers include the Rev. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat from Atlanta, and U.S. Rep. Doug Collins, a Republican from Gainesville.
Loeffler and Perdue both came to Monroe in recent days to shore up support in one of the state’s Republican strongholds.
For Congress, Walton County voters see a rematch of their 2018 race for the 10th District, won handily by Republican Jody Hice. Now the Greensboro Republican is seeking his fourth term against Sandersville nurse Tabitha Johnson-Green.
Locally, the most competitive race pits Republican Randy McGinley against Democrat Destiny Bryant for district attorney of the Alcovy Judicial Circuit. The winner will be the top prosecutor of Newton and Walton counties, succeeding Layla H. Zon, whom Kemp appointed as a judge in June.
McGinley, of Bold Springs, has served as interim district attorney since Zon became a Superior Court judge. Bryant, of Covington, is a former prosecutor in Newton County. She resigned this summer to focus on her bid to become district attorney.
With a win, McGinley would be the first Walton County resident to serve as district attorney of the circuit in 30 years. Bryant would be the first Black district attorney if she wins.
Two seats on the county Board of Commissioners are contested, with Democrats challenging the Republican incumbents. In District 2, Fiera Hill opposes Commissioner Mark C. Banks of Loganville. And in District 6, Kirklyn Dixon tries to hang onto his seat against challenger Lidia Garrett in a rematch from four years ago. (Dixon was an independent candidate in 2016 after previously running as a Democrat.)
Walton County’s four constitutional officers — Sheriff Joe Chapman, Probate Judge Bruce Wright, Tax Commissioner Derry Boyd and Clerk of Courts Karen David — are unopposed. All are Republicans.
What to know
Polls are open for 12 hours, although people who are in line when they close at 7 p.m. may remain until voting.
Walton County has 21 precincts. To find your polling place and information about the districts that will be on your ballot, visit https://www.mvp.sos.ga.gov.
