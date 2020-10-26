MONROE, Ga. — The Walton County School District will hold high school graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2021 on May 25, 26 and 27.
The district plans to hold these ceremonies in person at each school; however, decisions regarding tickets and additional safety precautions have not been made at this time, district officials said Monday. More information regarding each event will be provided at a later date.
2021 Graduation Ceremonies
- Walnut Grove High School – Tuesday, May 25 @ 7 p.m.
- Loganville High School – Wednesday, May 26 @ 8 p.m.
- Monroe Area High School – Thursday, May 27 @ 8 p.m.
Alternative Dates and Times
- Walnut Grove High School – Thursday, May 27 @ 9 a.m. or 12 p.m.
- Loganville High School – Thursday, May 27 @ 9 a.m. or 12 p.m.
- Monroe Area High School – Friday, May 28 @ 9 a.m. or 12 p.m.
