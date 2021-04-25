Four people face murder warrants and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is asking for help to find a fifth person wanted in connection with the death of a Bethlehem woman.
Rossana Delgado, 37, was found dead Tuesday morning at a home in Cherry Log. Gilmer County sheriff’s deputies did a welfare check at a home, then asked for help from GBI agents in Cleveland after finding a body later identified as Delgado.
She was reported missing from Barrow County on April 16 after last being seen earlier that day in DeKalb County.
The GBI said its suspects are 30-year-old Megan Alyssa Colone of Stone Mountain, 35-year-old Juan Ayala-Rodriguez of Gainesville, 26-year-old Oscar Manuel Garcia of Austell and 29-year-old Mario Alberto Barbosa-Juarez of Oklahoma City.
Warrants have been issued for 4 suspects in a Gilmer County murder investigation. Megan Alyssa Colone AKA Grace Beda, Juan Ayala-Rodriguez, Oscar Manuel Garcia, & Mario Alberto Barbosa-Juarez have been charged for the murder of Rossana Delgado of Bethlehem, Barrow County, GA. pic.twitter.com/5A0ChqSXDr— GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) April 24, 2021
A photo of a fifth suspect was released Sunday evening.
The GBI said the five may no longer be in Georgia. Colone may be traveling under the alias Grace Beda and likely is traveling with minor children.
Anyone with information about the five people are asked to call the GBI tip hotline at 800-597-TIPS (8477), or report it online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.