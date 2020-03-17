MONROE, Ga. — The public emergency related to the coronavirus outbreak has caused people to be concerned about their health.
Piedmont Healthcare, parent company of Piedmont Walton Hospital in Monroe, has offered reassurance to the community.
“As your health care provider, we are doing everything we can to ensure the safety of our patients, staff and visitors,” Piedmont Healthcare said in a statement. “For this reason, anyone who is concerned about exposure to coronavirus, unless they are severely ill, should stay home and limit contact with others until any symptoms resolve.”
Anyone who is concerned about possible exposure and is interested in being screened should call 866-460-1119 weekdays between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.
Piedmont has stepped up restrictions on visitation in its 11 hospitals. No more than two visitors are allowed per patient, and no children 13 and younger are allowed except those coming in for health care services.
All visitors to the hospital are given health screenings.
Piedmont continues to reinforce the use of appropriate isolation procedures for patients with symptoms across its network.
The COVID-19 travel questionnaire was added to the Epic electronic medical record, connecting all facilities across Georgia.
A systemwide incident command center is monitoring and addressing issues related to COVID-19 now that Georgia has begun to see increased presumptive and confirmed positive cases.
The hospital is rescheduling invasive elective procedures to ensure resources are freed up to help care for people in more serious need.
And Piedmont is taking steps to conserve personal protective equipment and ensure supply levels can keep pace with demand.
Piedmont noes that the “large majority” of patients with mild, flu-like symptoms still do not require COVID-19 testing, and asks that people who have severe symptoms that are getting worse should go to an emergency department — and, if possible, call ahead to alert the ED that you’re coming.