MONROE, Ga. — Thieves targeted one Walton County neighborhood and made off with a car, gun and more.
It happened Sunday night into Monday morning in the Brush Creek neighborhood off Pannell Road in unincorporated Monroe.
In one case, someone stole an unlocked car from a Brushcreek Drive resident. The Walton County Sheriff’s Office said the keys had been left inside the vehicle.
Deputies recovered the vehicle later in Monroe.
A firearm was taken from a locked vehicle on Brushcreek Court between 5 p.m. May 17 and 7 a.m. Monday.
Several items including an iPad were taken from two unlocked vehicles between 8 p.m. May 17 and 5 a.m. Monday.