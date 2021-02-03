ATLANTA — More than 1 million Georgians have received a COVID-19 vaccine, the governor said Wednesday night.
Gov. Brian Kemp and Dr. Kathleen Toomey, the state’s public health commissioner, announced Georgia passed the 1 million dose milestone earlier in the day, including a first dose to more than 502,390 seniors.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Georgia has administered two-thirds of the total shipment of vaccines from the federal government.
“Thanks to the hard work of our health care heroes, we have administered 1 million vaccines and taken the first step in protecting over 500,000 seniors from COVID-19,” Kemp said.
“We are so grateful for our medical professionals, public and private partners and community leaders who have been on the front lines of saving lives throughout the pandemic, in addition to working hand in hand with the state to get vaccines distributed and administered safely and quickly.
“Dr. Toomey and I continue to encourage every Georgian to be patient as we await more supply from the federal government and to protect themselves by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and following public health guidance. While this is certainly an important and welcome milestone in our fight against COVID-19, Georgians should know that demand will continue to far outpace vaccine supply for the foreseeable future.
“As soon as supply allows the state to expand current vaccination efforts, we will absolutely do so.”
The vaccination is eligible to the so-called “1A+” population, which includes citizens older than 65, first responders, law enforcement personnel and health care workers.
Toomey said there’s a benefit to the state from every dose given.
“Vaccination and basic prevention measures together offer the best protection from COVID-19 and will help us save lives and defeat this pandemic,” she said.
