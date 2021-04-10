MONROE, Ga. — Three people were shot Friday night in an incident in the Tanglewood neighborhood in north Monroe.
Their conditions were not available early Saturday evening.
Police Chief R.V. Watts said the three people were taken to different hospitals across metro Atlanta.
He said investigators found “multiple shell casings in a pretty big crime scene” in the neighborhood off North Broad Street.
The shooting happened shortly after 6 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Tanglewood Drive.
No arrests had been made as of early Saturday evening. Anyone with information is asked to call the Monroe Police Department at 770-267-7576 or Sgt. Brandon Temples at 678-878-9805, or to email him at btemples@monroega.gov.
