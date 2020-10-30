MONROE, Ga. — Gov. Brian Kemp and his wife, first lady Marty Kemp, were a late scratch from the agenda in Sen. Kelly Loeffler’s campaign stop in Monroe on Friday afternoon.
No one at the event on the lawn of the Historic Walton County Courthouse would elaborate on the reason, but the governor’s press secretary said the Kemps had been exposed to someone who has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
“Upon notification, the governor and first lady received a COVID-19 test,” press secretary Cody Hall said.
“Per DPH (Department of Public Health) guidance, both the governor and first lady are currently quarantining.”
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported U.S. Rep. Drew Ferguson, R-Ga., had tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.
Kemp and Ferguson appeared together at a “MAGA Meetup” in Manchester on Tuesday opposite Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s speech in nearby Warm Springs.
