LOGANVILLE, Ga. — The four people inside a Walton County home that caught fire Monday night escaped unharmed.
It happened in the 3400 block of Marce Camp Road, in the Youth community. Walton County Fire Rescue and the Loganville Fire Department responded.
Assistant Chief Craig League of the county department said crews reported having the fire damage mostly contained to one room.
Two adults and two children escaped, League said.
The American Red Cross is helping the displaced family.
