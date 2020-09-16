MONROE, Ga. — A wind advisory has been issued to the flash flood watch facing most of north and middle Georgia.
The advisory takes effect at 6 p.m. Wednesday and continues until 11 a.m. Thursday. It affects much of the region including Athens, Atlanta, Columbus and Macon.
East winds of 15-25 mph, with gusts to 40 mph, are expected.
The National Weather Service warned that gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Downed trees and power lines are possible due to the high winds and saturated soils, and that could cause power outages.
Walton and surrounding counties remain under a flash flood watch through Friday morning.
Very heavy rainfall is expected through Thursday as the remnants of Hurricane Sally track across Georgia through early Friday. Widespread rainfall of 3-6 inches is expected, although some areas could see up to 8 inches of rain.
The highest amounts are expected in a swath from Columbus to Griffin to Athens.
