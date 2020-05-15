SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — Two people were found dead on a roadway early Friday morning.
Police officers were called to Thurman Baccus Road at about 6 a.m. A man and woman were pronounced dead at the scene with gunshot wounds. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called in to assist.
The GBI later identified the deceased as 27-year-old James Robert Evans and 32-year-old Jaymie Whitlock.
“It’s an ongoing investigation trying to find out what happened here,” police Chief Will Brinkley said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Michael Jett at 770-464-5906 or the GBI at 800-597-8477.