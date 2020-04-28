MONROE, Ga. — Walton County’s congressman was one of only five in the House to vote against a new round of stimulus funding.
Rep. Jody Hice opposed the $484 billion package, which passed the House on Thursday. He said Congress is spending recklessly on a program that isn’t keeping pace with the demands from flailing businesses and workers.
Hice noted the Paycheck Protection Program ran through its initial billions of dollars and still, many businesses were left without getting their Small Business Administration loans.
Those SBA loans were designed to float companies during the COVID-19 crisis.
“President (Donald) Trump has done an incredible job in navigating this crisis, but I am deeply worried that Congress has spent trillions of dollars without stopping to consider how we will pay for these new programs,” Hice said in a statement from his office.
“The federal government is spending an unprecedented amount of money at an unprecedented speed. However, no stimulus bill from Washington can fix the economic devastation the coronavirus has caused.”
Three other Republicans in the House joined Hice in rejecting the stimulus measure: Andy Biggs of Arizona, Ken Buck of Colorado and Thomas Massie of Kentucky.
Also opposed: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., with whom Hice sparred on Twitter last year over immigration and conditions at the border.
Ocasio-Cortez arrived at her opposition from a much different reason, though. She doesn’t think the stimulus does enough to protect small business, or fund treatment of COVID-19.
Trump signed the measure Friday.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that Hice favored the first $8.3 billion in federal funds to try and stop the spread of the coronavirus, then opposed a $192 billion bill in March that included two weeks of paid sick leave and up to three months of family and medical leave for people affected by the illness, $500 million for expanding the food stamp program, $400 million for food banks, food assistance for children who typically are fed at schools, and a requirement for health insurance to cover the cost of testing for COVID-19.
Hice said he opposed that bill because he thought Democratic leadership should have given the GOP more time to study the legislation.