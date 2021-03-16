Monroe, GA (30655)

Today

A steady rain this morning. Showers with perhaps a rumble of thunder developing for the afternoon. Areas of patchy fog. High 63F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 58F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.