MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. – Sophomore Isaac Samples (Loganville) of the Georgia College Golf team has been named Bobcat Athlete of the Week for his efforts during the week ending March 14.
Samples helped lead the Bobcats to the Bearcat Classic Tournament title this week. He carded rounds of 73, 70 and 70 for three-under, good for eighth in the 111-golfer field. The tournament championship was the first for Bobcat golf since 2014.
The Bobcats are finishing up the final round of the Southeastern Collegiate in Valdosta today.
The Georgia College Department of Athletics is proud to receive the 2020 NCAA Division II Presidents' Award for Academic Excellence.
