GOOD HOPE, Ga. — A man from Good Hope died Saturday after his truck went off the side of the road then overturned.
State troopers said 59-year-old August Henry Behrndt died at Piedmont Walton Hospital in Monroe.
Behrndt was driving a Nissan Frontier east on Ash Road in eastern Walton County on Saturday afternoon. The truck went off the right shoulder of the road, and Behrndt apparently overcorrected. The truck traveled off the left shoulder and overturned.
Cpl. Cal Barton of the Georgia State Patrol said Behrndt was taken to the Monroe hospital, where he died.
Barton said Behrndt was not wearing a seat belt, was under the influence of alcohol and was suspected to be under the influence of drugs as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.