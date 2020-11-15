MONROE, Ga. — Walton County’s recount of the presidential race will resume Monday morning with about 17,000 ballots left to tally.
Jennifer Phipps, who leads the county election office, said Sunday afternoon the counting was wrapped up for the day and would resume at 9 a.m. Monday.
Across Georgia’s 159 counties, elections workers are reviewing all of the nearly 5 million ballots cast for president. The preliminary count showed Democrat Joe Biden winning the state by a mere 14,000 votes over President Donald Trump and the Libertarian nominee, Jo Jorgensen.
The Associated Press has other major news organizations have called the race nationally for Biden, vice president from 2009-17. The AP has held off on declaring a winner in Georgia, but other news organizations believe Biden has become the first Democrat to carry the state since Bill Clinton in 1992.
Trump carried Walton County with about 74% of the vote.
In a tweet Sunday morning, Trump called the Georgia recount “a scam” because it doesn’t include a review of signatures on absentee ballots. Saturday, he called the process “a waste of time.”
