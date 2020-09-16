Monroe, GA (30655)

Today

Rain likely. Low near 65F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Localized flooding is expected..

Tonight

Rain likely. Low near 65F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Localized flooding is expected.