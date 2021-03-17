The Walton County Soil and Water Conservation District honored the Foster-Brady Farm last week for its achievements in Georgia and nationwide.
Foster-Brady Farm has been operating in the eastern portion of the county for five generations and its commitment to sustainable farming earned it national recognition last year, as the farm was named both a Friend of Conservation by the National Association of Conservation Districts and the Conservationist of the Year by the Georgia Association of Conservation Districts.
On Thursday, Cheryl and Hal Brady, along with their son, Clay, and his wife, Paula, were recognized at the farm by the Walton district for their achievements as officials placed a sign on the property proclaiming their recent accolades.
“This is a great honor for us as we are so pleased to honor Foster-Brady Farm today,” Dan Bennett, with the county district, said. “They have been recognized as the No. 1 conservationist in the state of Georgia and No. 1 nationwide. It doesn’t get better than that. We are so proud of them.”
Cheryl Brady, whose father farmed the land before she and her husband took over the property, said that lineage would continue down the line.
“We are very honored and very humbled by this,” she said. “I know my parents would be proud to see this. We’re happy to see Clay become the fifth generation to work this land are excited to see the future in his hands.”
Brady said they’re also glad for all the help they’ve had from the conservation district over the years to earn this title.
“It takes a whole community to make this happen,” she said. “We’re very proud and excited and honored to get this recognition for the farm.”
