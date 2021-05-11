On Memorial Day the raucous sound of motorcycle engines will once again reverberate throughout Walton and Morgan counties.
The Ride for America is returning May 31 after canceling last year due to pandemic concerns.
Organizers are anticipating a large rider turnout this year. In 2019, more than 1,000 riders took part in Ride for America.
The ride is organized each year by the Legion Riders of Post 233. There will be a few changes this year, said Stan Mauldin, co-founder of the event. Instead of a ceremony held midway through the ride in Madison, a longer pre-ride ceremony will be held at the American Legion Post 233 in Loganville. The route will also change slightly, so that riders can ride through the small town of Bostwick as citizens there dedicate a Veterans Memorial.
Event organizers named two grand marshals this year, Mauldin said: Loganville Mayor Rey Martinez and Rutledge Mayor Bruce Altznauer.
The ride raises funds through sponsorships and rider fees for the Legacy Fund, which provides scholarships for children of fallen soldiers since Sept. 11, 2001. Additional monies generated from the event are also used to support a variety of other veteran programs throughout the year, including efforts at the Georgia War Home in Milledgeville.
Fees for riders to participate cost $10, and passengers pay $5. The average gift from most sponsors is $500, according to Mauldin.
Doors will open at 7 a.m. at the American Legion on 4635 Atlanta Highway in Loganville. Riders will leave shortly before 10 a.m. The 70-mile track should take about 2 hours to complete. Riders will be escorted by law enforcement to ensure their safety.
Riders will head to Monroe from Loganville and then go through Social Circle. Then riders will pass through Rutledge, by Hard Labor Creek State Park and the small town of Bostwick before heading back to Loganville.
For more information, visit rideforamerica.org or gapost233.com or call Mauldin at 770-978-1739.
