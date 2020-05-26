MONROE, Ga. — A Monroe nursing home hard hit by COVID-19 will receive personal protective equipment for staff.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency is coordinating shipments of a 14-day supply to nearly 15,000 nursing homes across the nation.
Park Place Nursing Home at 1865 Bold Springs Road is scheduled to receive a shipment on June 3.
Social Circle Nursing and Rehabilitation Center at 671 N. Cherokee Road was expected to receive equipment on Sunday.
FEMA Administrator Peter Gaynor said the agency would send the first shipments with a seven-day supply starting in May, and a second wave in early June.
In all, FEMA will distribute 608,000 pieces of eye protection, 6.9 million masks, 6.4 million gowns and 31.4 million pairs of gloves.
More than 350 Georgia facilities stand to receive protective equipment.
Park Place had 67 confirmed resident and 10 staff cases of COVID-19 as of Friday, although the number was cumulative and included patients who had recovered or died from the illness.
Eight resident deaths had been recorded.
Other nearby facilities receiving equipment include:
- Rockdale Healthcare Center, 1510 Renaissance Drive NE, Conyers, May 31
- Westbury Conyers LLC, 1420 Milstead Road NE, Conyers, June 7
- PruittHealth – Covington, 4148 Carroll St. SW, Covington, May 27
- Riverside Health Care Center, 5100 West St. NW, Covington, June 4
- Cambridge Post Acute Care Center, 2020 McGee Road, Snellville, June 2
- Parkside Post Acute Care and Rehabilitation, 3000 Lenora Church Road, Snellville, June 6