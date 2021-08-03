MONROE, Ga. — Two residents of a Monroe home escaped a fire, but their pet dogs died Tuesday morning.
The Monroe Fire Department and Walton County Fire Rescue responded to the 100 block of Sixth Street and contained the fire quickly, Monroe fire Chief Andrew Dykes said.
Both people who lived at the home got out without injury and were being helped by the American Red Cross.
“Unfortunately, two pet canines perished in the fire,” Dykes said.
The fire marshal was working to determine the cause of the blaze.
