MONROE, Ga. — Ivanka Trump said she won’t be making a trip to Walton County on Monday after all.
In a tweet just after 9:30 a.m., the senior adviser to her father, the president, Trump said she would postpone her planned events in Georgia on Monday afternoon due to the need for Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler to take part in votes on the COVID-19 relief bill.
Trump was expected to headline a rally at Walton County Republican Party Chairman Roy Roberts Sr.’s farm, with the senators and Gov. Brian Kemp, plus Reps. Jody Hice and Dan Crenshaw.
Excited to be in Fulton Cty, GA this AM for an Early Voting event w @KLoeffler & @Perduesenate! Due to the COVID relief vote today, we’ll be postponing the rest of today’s events.We must focus on what’s most important- support for hard working Americans. Relief is on the way!— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) December 21, 2020
A spokeswoman for the Georgia GOP said the rally would continue even with Trump, Loeffler and Perdue having to reschedule.
Crenshaw, a Houston-area congressman, still is expected to attend.
A spokeswoman for Hice said the congressman who represents Walton County would be needed in Washington for voting on Monday and was scheduled to attend a meeting at the White House in the afternoon.
The senators said they would postpone a “fireside chat” event Monday afternoon in Suwanee but welcome Trump to a rally to push early voting at noon in Milton.
“With historic COVID-19 relief for Americans on the horizon, Sen. Perdue, Sen. Loeffler and Ivanka Trump are postponing their event in Gwinnett as the Senate Republican majority and the Trump administration work to secure relief for Georgians,” the senators said in a joint statement.
